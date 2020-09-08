Evans and Northern Ireland beaten in Belfast

Corry Evans earned another cap for his country, but it would prove to be a difficult night for Northern Ireland in their second UEFA Nations League group match against Norway.

On Ian Baraclough's first home outing as boss, the Green and White Army suffered a 5-1 home defeat at Windsor Park in Belfast, with Evans appearing off the bench to feature for the final 19 minutes in his home city.

Mohamed Elyounoussi put the visitors ahead after only two minutes, but the lead lasted just four minutes as the hosts hit back through Paddy McNair's close range finish.

However, just a moment later and Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haland swept Norway back in front with a third goal of the match inside the first seven minutes.

Norway's third goal of the night came via Alexander Sorloth before Haland and Sorloth combined again to allow the latter to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The deadly Haland wasn't to be outdone by his strike partner though, and a brilliant curled strike secured a 5-1 win for Lars Lagerback's side.

The result puts Northern Ireland bottom of Group 1, whilst Norway move into second place in the table after recovering from their defeat against Austria last week.

Evans will now return to the Senior Training Centre to join up with the rest of the squad in preparation for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship season opener at AFC Bournemouth.