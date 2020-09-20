It was way back in May 2004 that Tony Mowbray first got his taste in football management with Hibernian, and the boss has experienced plenty in the 16 years and 700 games since!

Mowbray has achieved two promotions during that time, one of which came with Rovers in 2017-18, and has been with six clubs across his near 20 years in management.

Of those six full time jobs, it's been with Rovers where he's overseen more games than at any other club, with Mowbray the seventh longest serving manager in the EFL.

It's been some journey for the boss, who took in stints with West Bromwich Albion, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City before his appointment at Rovers in February 2007.

Rovers' emphatic 5-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend was the boss' 700th managerial game of his career, and allowed Mowbray to celebrate his milestone in style.

“I knew I wanted to be a manager when I was probably about 22, thinking about football, positional play and the rotations around playing football," the boss recollected to iFollow Rovers when looking back on his career.

“I still had 15 years of my playing career to go, but I knew pretty early on that I wanted to be a manager.

“The first opportunity for me came at Hibernian and it was a wonderful experience for me to inherit a fantastic young group of footballers that wanted to learn, listen and get better.

“They were like a blank page for me to work with, the likes of Scott Brown, Garry O’Connor, Derek Riordan, Steven Whittaker, they all went on to have really impressive careers.

“My first management job was a great job for me to have.

“As time goes on, you go to clubs who have players with brilliant attitudes, and there’s some jobs where the players are just happy to pick up their money and don’t want to train too often, want to get home, don’t want to work hard.

“I’m an experienced manager now, but I’m still learning and still make mistakes.

“I still love football just as much today as I did the first day I started kicking a ball around."

Football has of course evolved during that time, and Mowbray is quick to pick out two areas in particular that have altered during his time in charge.

“I think football’s changed a lot over the course of those 700 games, the influence of sports science has pushed into the game these days with the data from every game," he explained.

“There are different ways of playing football now, especially when you look at the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who both play different styles of football yet are both brilliant."