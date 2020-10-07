We'll give it our all, says Donnelly

Gemma Donnelly says Rovers will approach tonight's Continental League Cup fixture against Birmingham City Women in a positive manner (7:45pm kick-off).

The Blues defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in their last league fixture on 27 September, recording a first three points of the season in the process.

Donnelly believes this game presents an opportunity for the team to carry on where they left off in the Championship, ahead of facing Lewes Women on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

"The league is our priority, we need to ensure that we establish ourselves as a Championship team," the Rovers boss admitted ahead of the game.

"But that said, we do want to continue momentum off the back of the win over Crystal Palace.

"The girls put in a valiant effort against Palace and were more than deserved of the three points.

"So we'll go into this game as prepared as we can with the ambition of getting a positive result, which will propel us forwards into the league fixture away to Lewes."

Donnelly also praised the squad for their efforts behind the scenes as Rovers look to push on from a morale boosting first victory in the league.

"Our girls have worked tremendously hard last week and this week," she added.

"There's been a fantastic vibe amongst the players and an incredible intensity at training.

"We look forward to challenging ourselves against an established Super League side."

Wednesday's opponents, Birmingham, reached the semi-finals of the rearranged 2019-20 Women's FA Cup, beating Brighton on penalties before being knocked out to Everton.

The Midlanders also returned to Barclays FA Women's Super League action at the weekend and Donnelly believes their run of fixtures means Rovers could be the fresher of the two sides come Wednesday night.

"Wardy (Carla Ward) is new in post and she has done an amazing job in terms of her recruitment, but they still have a relatively small squad.

"I know she'll have her team well drilled and organised, despite a tough run of fixtures leading into this game.

"I would imagine that given they've had the FA Cup game in midweek and then had Chelsea on Sunday before they've got us to travel to us on Wednesday, that will be a little bit unorthodox for them.

"Then they travel away to Reading so it's a big ask from them but they're a full-time team.

"It's an opportunity for her to utilise her fringe players and give them minutes so they will also be keen to impress and that may give us a different test."

Follow all of tonight's action as it unfolds on Twitter, @RoversLadies.