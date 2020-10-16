We need to play at our best, says Fenton

Rovers Ladies midfielder Natasha Fenton says everyone knows the importance of trying to earn a positive result from Sunday's home clash with London City Lionesses.

The Blues will welcome the Lionesses to Bamber Bridge for the very first time on Sunday (2pm kick-off), following a 1-0 defeat to Lewes Women last time out.

Their opponents have also endured a difficult start to their FA Women's Championship campaign, but picked up their first win in last weekend's capital derby, beating London Bees 2-1.

Looking ahead to the game, Fenton expects the Londoners to be a tough opponent, especially given their status as a professional outfit.

"I expect them to be really fit, I know they are a full-time team," the 22-year-old commented.

"They've had a difficult start to the season, I would say. They've probably had results where thought they were going to get a win and they've not quite managed that.

"But I remember the game they gave us last season and we were actually unfortunate not to come away with anything at that time.

"So we'll look at it as a challenge, it's a challenge to play these teams that are training full-time and to show ourselves to be established at this level.

"Moving on from Sunday, we can only go up from there in terms of how our performance can be, because it was disappointing and we don't want to repeat that."

Fenton believes finishing the latest group of fixtures on a winning note will provide everyone with a boost going into the international break.

"Of course you want to end this run on a high," she continued.

"I think if you come away with no points, you then go into that international break thinking 'we need to get three points in the next game', so it's sort of like a domino effect.

"If we can get something from Sunday, which I have every confidence that we can get a result and put in a performance, that's something we need to go into the international break with.

"It just gives the girls time to relax, regroup and re-energise and see that week as an opportunity to take ourselves off because we've had a busy schedule.

"We've had two weekends of long trips and I'm not making excuses in terms of our performances, because everybody's got to travel, but it will be really good to start a clean slate and go again after the international break."