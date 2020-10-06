Walters relishing Birmingham test

Georgia Walters believes Rovers Ladies are fully prepared for the task of taking on Birmingham City Women in the Continental Tyres League Cup on Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off).

The Midlands club travel to Bamber Bridge for the opening fixture of the competition, which pits the pair in a three-team group alongside Leicester City Women.

Rovers will return to action for the first time since a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Women's Championship on 27 September, which came via an injury-time winner.

Speaking ahead of the game, Walters believes the last league result has boosted confidence and morale within the group, especially after losing to Charlton Athletic at the death.

"With the win that we secured, it has brought a lot of energy to training and now there's that bit of extra belief," the Wales international commented.

"Whereas it is hard to recover yourself mentally from the defeat so late on, getting the win brings you back that little bit more.

"I think we could sense within the team that we didn't want lightning to strike twice and it was a good mentality from the girls to keep going and not let it happen to us again.

"To be on the other side of it, to get the winner late on in the manner in which the goal was scored, was just fantastic.

"Everybody was 100% on it and worked hard for the win. It was thoroughly deserved and being on the receiving end of it, you know how destroying it can be.

"But it's so emphatic when you're on the other side."

It will be a week and a half since Rovers' last fixture and Walters admitted everyone is chomping at the bit to get back out on the pitch following a mini break.

She added: "I know all the girls just want to play. Had we had the opportunity to play (last weekend) everyone would have been all over it.

"It's just unfortunate that it was our turn (to miss out), but it won't damage our energy and excitement for it.

"As soon as we get to the ground, the hype is going to be there and everyone is going to be up for it.

"There's nothing better than playing midweek football under the lights, even if it's raining, that's just peak football right there!"

Wednesday's opponents, Birmingham, are yet to get off the mark in their Barclays FA Women's Super League campaign, but did reach the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup before being knocked out by Everton.

"They've had quite a few midweek fixtures and then another game at the weekend, so everything seems to be suiting us," Walters continued.

"And the way we're feeling from the win, we'll go into it head on and we can't wait for the challenge.

"They've got a new manager in so even if possibly some of their starters are rested for the league competition, you know that everyone has got a point to prove.

"They are a Super League team at the end of the day so the quality is still going to be extremely high.

"It's a cup game and anything goes in a cup game, so we know it's still going to be difficult regardless of what the team might be on paper, it's about what happens on the pitch."