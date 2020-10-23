Walters makes Wales bow

Rovers forward Georgia Walters made her senior international debut in Wales' 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands on Thursday afternoon.

Walters came on as a 62nd minute substitute for Natasha Harding, as Wales secured a comfortable victory in the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 Qualifier at Rodney Parade.

Watford's Helen Ward broke the deadlock for Jayne Ludlow's side before goals from Harding (2) and Lily Woodham rounded off the scoring early in the second-half.

It sees Cymru remain second in their five-team qualifying group, with 11 points from six games.

Fellow Rovers forward Elise Hughes was also named on the bench for the game and will be looking to get some minutes when Wales return to action at Rodney Parade on Tuesday 27 September.

They face Norway (4:30pm kick-off), who currently top Group C with five wins from their opening five fixtures.

Image Credit: FA Wales.