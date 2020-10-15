Skip to site footer
Walters and Hughes earn Wales call

Two Rovers forwards have been handed international call-ups to the Wales squad

8 Hours ago

Rovers duo Georgia Walters and Elise Hughes have been named in the latest Wales Women senior squad.

Wales' upcoming UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifiers will see them face Faroe Islands on Thursday 22 October and Norway on Tuesday 27 October. 

Both games will be played at Newport County’s Rodney Parade and are scheduled to be 4:30pm kick-offs. 

Hughes, on loan at Rovers from Everton, was an unused substitute in last month's 1-0 defeat to Norway in Oslo, while fellow forward Walters was also part of the training camp ahead of the fixture. 

All the best, girls! 


