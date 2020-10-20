Skip to site footer
Development Squad

Under-23s: Spurs fixture change

The PL2 fixture at the County Ground has moved from October 30th to December 7th

Just now

Rovers Under-23s’ upcoming home game against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to a new date.

The Premier League 2 fixture, which was due to be played at the Lancashire FA County Ground on Friday October 30th, will now take place at the same venue on Monday December 7th (kick-off 7pm).

This is due to Rovers Under-18s’ involvement in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup at St. George’s Park on Friday October 30th, when they will take on Manchester City for a place in the final.

Supporters are reminded that all games will be played behind closed doors until further notice.


