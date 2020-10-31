Travis: Good progress on my Rovers return

Lewis Travis is happy with how things are going as he begins to step up his rehabilitation, and is hopeful to be back in action for the festive period.

The 23-year-old has been out of action for almost two months with a lateral knee ligament injury picked up late in the Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United in mid-September.

The enforcer, who is fast approaching 100 games for the club, is now off the crutches and back on his feet as he ups the ante for a comeback before the year's out.

He's happy with his progress so far, and is optimistic that he can deliver the perfect Christmas present for Rovers supporters - by being back in contention for the festive period.

“Things are progressing well, I can feel the injury’s getting better and I’m coping well," he revealed to iFollow Rovers

"With it being my first proper injury, I did find things tough at the beginning.

“Everybody knows that I love playing games, there’s nothing better for me. But now I’ve got my head around things it’s given me the chance to work on things that I’m not at the top level at doing.

“One benefit to being out is being able improve other aspects of my body.

"Moping around and feeling sorry for yourself is only going to reflect badly on your rehabilitation, so you have to give 100% and put everything into it.

“As soon as the operation was done I felt I was on the mend and the time would start going by. The surgeons and the physios are very pleased and believe I’m ahead of schedule.

“I’ve been trying to keep all my muscles in my right leg as strong as the ones in my left. I’ve been trying to keep my fitness up on the bike and by swimming as well," he added.

“I’m seeing the surgeon in two weeks and he’ll determine what I can do, but if I get the green light then hopefully I can be back running in three or four weeks.

“We’re going to take things day by day and are ticking off little milestones along the way."

Travis' setback was a similar issue to the one Lewis Holtby suffered in the north-east back in January at Middlesbrough, with the German back just in time to feature in the game after lockdown in June.

And Travis, who spent time in the Rovers Academy before earning a regular spot in the first team, is using the 30-year-old as his motivation to return to full fitness sooner rather than later.

“Me being me, when I saw Lewis was out for 12 weeks, I've wanted to beat it, but not by rushing things or cutting corners," he said enthusiatically.

"Lewis has been great with me as well and has told me about his journey back from the same injury. But I want to be doing better than that and I'm aiming to get back sooner than he did."