Tom brings a winning mentality

Tom Trybull was a key figure when he won promotion with Norwich City two years ago, and Tony Mowbray hopes the German midfielder can repeat the trick with Rovers.

The 27-year-old made the switch from Norfolk on a hectic deadline day which also saw Barry Douglas, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott enter the Ewood Park doors.

Trybull appeared 31 times for the Canaries during their Championship title triumph in the 2018-19 campaign, and featured under Daniel Farke in the Premier League last term.

The former Germany youth international featured in 16 outings in the top flight last season.

And having seen him first hand in training, Mowbray has drawn comparisons to one of the world's best midfield technicians.

“My eye was drawn to Tom Trybull initially because of his quality," Mowbray began to iFollow Rovers when detailing why he was attracted to the German.

“I’ve been watching him train and it’s been like having Christian Eriksen on the training ground.

“He’s so tidy on the ball, he keeps it really tight and his passing is excellent, he’s clever, keeps the ball moving and is a good character.

“He knows what it takes to win games on a consistent basis and he’ll create competition in our midfield.

“It’s important that everyone is on their toes in all areas of the pitch, that realisation that someone’s ready to jump into their spot if they have an under-par day.

“It drives the intensity, the focus and the concentration."

Trybull isn't the only member of the squad brought in this summer to have tasted promotion from the second tier, with fellow new recruits Douglas and Daniel Ayala also achieving success from this level in their careers.

And that nous, alongside the promotion-winning experience of Bradley Johnson and Elliott Bennett, will be invaluable for Mowbray's young squad.

“Like Barry Douglas, he’s someone who’s got promotion out of this division, with Tom doing it a couple of years ago with Norwich," Mowbray added.

“It’s important to have players in a squad that have that experience and have been there, seen it and done it.

“As a player I managed to get promotion and I did it as a manager as well. It takes a special group of players with the right experience and drive to consistently win football matches.

“When you get to the top you’re there to be shot at, it takes certain characters to stick their chest out to go on the pitch and believe that they’re going to win every game.

“Those lads have achieved promotion, and hopefully the young players we have can benefit from having that kind of experience around them.

“Hopefully we can become a team with that aspiration to win every week and to try and get out of this league.”