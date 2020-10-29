Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is expected to remain at the Senior Training Centre for treatment this weekend and is unlikely to be in the travelling party for Saturday's game at Swansea City.

Aynsley Pears was in for his debut in the midweek defeat to Reading after Kaminski picked up a groin strain against Coventry City last weekend.

The boss believes that Saturday's encounter will come too soon for the Belgian number one, with Pears once again set to continue in goal.

“We’re not looking too dissimilar to how we were in midweek," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“I don’t think Thomas will be ready quick enough for this one. It’s not a major issue, he won’t be out for weeks and weeks, but there’s no need to gamble with him.

“He’ll be fit when he’s fit, and he’s been a big plus for us this season.

“Young Pears, whilst it was a difficult start for him, not through any fault of his own, I think will be good competition for him when he does return to fitness.

“We have a few still on the treatment table and a few isolating.

“You have to evolve, there’s no point crying about it, you have to deal with it day-to-day."

It remains to be seen whether Joe Rothwell will play a part after the playmaker sat out Tuesday's clash with a back injury.