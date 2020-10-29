"It looks like a back spasm having sat on his sofa for 10 days so let’s hope that clears up, but he didn’t train today," Mowbray said.

And as for Ayala, Mowbray has ruled the Spaniard out of action for the long journey south after the defender injured his groin against Watford earlier this month.

“I think it’s something that until he’s ready, on the grass, kicking a ball, sprinting, running around poles, doing all the stuff he needs to do then he won’t be available to play," the boss added.

“I can only ask every day who’s training and Daniel at this moment isn’t ready.

“It’s frustrating because the makings of a really good team are there in front of us, but the results have been frustrating and disappointing for us."