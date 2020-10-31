Skip to site footer
It just didn't happen for us today

Tony Mowbray reflects on a frustrating result for Rovers on the road against Swansea City

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was once again left frustrating by his side not being ruthless enough in both boxes following a 2-0 defeat to Swansea City.

The opportunities were there for Rovers throughout the encounter in south Wales, with Adam Armstrong and Joe Rankin-Costello having the best chances in the game.

Swansea took two of theirs, with a header in each half from Ben Cabango and then Andre Ayew doing the damage for the high-flying hosts.

Mowbray admits the goals given away were soft, and felt the game would have been different had Rovers been deadly in front of goal themselves.

“We definitely had the chances to score a goal or two but it didn’t happen for us today," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers at a chilly Liberty Stadium.

“I don’t think we’ve lost a goal like their first goal for about two years, a straightforward header from a corner and then another header in the second half.

“It’s very frustrating for us. It was a tight game against a team who could match our spirit.

“I felt their spirit towards the end of the game was really strong, really high and we couldn’t wrestle everything away from them.

“Great credit has to go to them, but it felt so unlike us to concede those goals like we did, the two crosses coming into the box and the two headers going in.

“We haven’t been conceding like that for a long time," he added."

“At the other end it seemed the chances seemed to come and go, and had we taken one of them in the second half early on then I think we’d have gone on to have won the game."

“We’ve lost 2-0, there’s no excuses."

After successive defeats for his side, Rovers now have back-to-back home games to contend with later on in the week with Middlesbrough and then Queens Park Rangers visiting Ewood Park in quick succession.

And Mowbray has challenged his side to hit back in the best way possible - by winning both encounters.

"It’s about dusting ourselves off and to get ready for two home games, so let’s go and get six points from those.”


