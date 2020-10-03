Mowbray: We lacked that extra bit of quality

Tony Mowbray felt his side missed a "fantastic opportunity" to win after only picking up a point against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

The chances were there for Rovers throughout the encounter against a stubborn City side that had Lee Tomlin sent off for two bookable offences with 20 minutes remaining.

There was plenty of perseverance right until the end, with Joe Rothwell having the best opportunities to win the game late on, whilst Sean Morrison nearly turned Adam Armstrong's dangerous cross into his own net.

“The last 20 minutes against 10 men was a fantastic opportunity for us," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We huffed and puffed, they had nine men behind the ball and kept it really narrow.

“I’d have to say that Cardiff are an experienced team with some very experienced players, especially in defence and midfield.

“It was hard to break them down, hard to get through them, so credit has to go to them for making it really difficult for us.

“They don’t play the way that suits the way we’ve set up this season, and that’s fine," he added.

“They’re a threat and will be a threat to everyone this year, especially with Kieffer Moore, a real handful for anybody.

“I’m pleased with the clean sheet, that’s three on the bounce for us now, but we’re just disappointed with the final 20 minutes because it was like the alamo, but we couldn’t get anything to break for us.

“We needed a screamer to fly into the top corner or a shot that takes a deflection and goes in, but it wasn’t to be.

“We couldn’t find that extra bit of quality to get us the three points.”