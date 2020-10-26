Skip to site footer
Three Rovers named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

The impressive Rovers front three of Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott are included

2 Hours ago

Another formidable display on the road from a relentless Rovers has seen three of the team rewarded with a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

The devastating front three of Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton and Harvey Elliott have all been included following the scintillating display in the 4-0 win over Coventry City at the weekend.

For Arma, he bagged a brace against one of his former clubs, with his pace causing havoc for the Coventry backline.

Brereton produced arguably his best display in Rovers colours, winning the penalty for the opening goal before setting up the second and third finishes of the day.

Elliott was the man who bagged that third goal, and he wasn't finished there, with the talented teenager teeing up Sam Gallagher for the final goal of an outstanding day's work for Tony Mowbray's men.

There's also a spot for a former Rover, with Grant Hanley's performance for Norwich City against Wycombe Wanderers getting the defender a place in the XI.

This is the third time already this season that Rovers have had at least three players in the Team of the Week.

The data has been powered by WhoScored.com, the world's largest football statistics website, who have four Rovers players in the top 10 players of the season so far - Bradley Johnson, Brereton, Armstrong and Joe Rothwell.

The full XI can be seen below:

Great work, lads!


