The language of football...

Antonis Stergiakis has already achieved plenty in his young career prior to arriving at Rovers on deadline day.

The Greek stopper will now add playing in England to his CV after spending the last five years in Bulgaria with Slavia Sofia.

He's still only 21, but he's played plenty of football in that time and experienced a lot, including representing his country at various youth levels.

The youngster feels the switch to Rovers comes at the perfect time, and he believes the bedding in period shouldn't be too complex.

“I speak English and I want to get to know everyone as best as I can, that is my first goal before anything else," he said to iFollow Rovers after penning an initial three-year contract with Tony Mowbray's men.

“The move to England is a big decision, but I’m already five years away from home having spent that time in Bulgaria since I was 16.

“When I first moved to Bulgaria it was hard for the first few months because I didn’t know the language and was away from home for the first time.

“But coming to England, I know the language and can speak it so it won’t be as difficult.

“I learnt English in school and I need it to communicate. I understand what my new team-mates are saying, it’s just a little strange if they have an accent or speak a little too fast, that’s when I struggle to understand!

“The international break gives me the time to settle in, train with the players and know exactly what the coach wants from me," he added. “I will communicate with the players and get to know them, so the international break has come at a good time."

“The time I spent Bulgaria helped me grow up a lot. I had to grow up fast and be a man, be an adult."

Stergiakis is a man with big ambitions, and he believes a move to a Championship club is a step up from playing in Bulgaria.

And he's now looking forward to battling it out with a goalkeeping department that includes another summer recruit in the form of Thomas Kaminski.

“To play in the Championship is something that a lot of people want to achieve," the Greek stopper said.

"It’s not seen as a second division because the level to the Premier League is very close, almost the same.

“To make my debut for the club at this level would be a real step up for me. I’ll work, focus and not think too far ahead of myself.

“When I start training I look forward to working with all the players and Thomas in particular.

“When you have a good goalkeeper you have the fight to play and to get the shirt, that can only be a good thing."