Team news: Watford v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Harvey Elliott makes his debut for Rovers after his deadline day arrival on loan from Liverpool, replacing Tyrhys Dolan who drops to the bench.

In midfield, Lewis Holtby returns after missing the weekend clash with Nottingham Forest, coming back into the XI in place of John Buckley.

On the bench, Aynsley Pears, Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull are all part of the matchday squad for the first time since their recent arrivals.

A slight ankle knock keeps Sam Gallagher out of the squad, but Joe Rankin-Costello is back after missing the recent games against Cardiff City and Forest due to a hamstring injury picked up at Derby County last month.

For the hosts, former England international Ben Foster starts in goal, whilst talented youngster Joao Pedro has also made it after limping off in the win over Derby on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Ismaila Sarr starts after being linked with a deadline day move away, whilst ex-Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley skippers the Hertfordshire side.

Sarr is one of three changes made by Vladimir Ivic, with Craig Cathcart and James Garner also earning starts for tonight's encounter.

Kick-off against the Hornets is at 7.45pm.

Watford: Foster, Wilmot, Cleverley (c), Pedro, Sema, Chalobah, Cathcart, Garner, Feminia, Sarr, Kabasele.

Substitutes: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Murray, Quina, Perica, Capoue.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Bell, Evans, Holtby, Johnson, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Douglas, Trybull, Buckley, Rankin-Costello, Wharton, Dolan.