Team news: Swansea City v Rovers

Ryan Nyambe is back in the Rovers lineup in the only change made by Tony Mowbray for today's game at Swansea City from the side that started against Reading in midweek.

The Namibian international returns to the starting XI, with Barry Douglas dropping out of the squad altogether due to isolation.

A back spasm continues to keep Joe Rothwell out of action, whilst the likes of the injured Daniel Ayala and the isolating pair of Bradley Johnson and Amari'i Bell remain unavailable for selection.

Aynsley Pears keeps his place in the team, with Thomas Kaminski not yet fully recovered from a groin injury picked up in the win over Coventry City a week ago.

Elliott Bennett and Lewis Travis remain long-term absentees, whilst Bradley Dack is a few weeks away from a return to full training.

Mowbray will be after a reaction from his team after the frustrating result against the Royals on Tuesday evening.

The hosts make three alterations to their side that started against Stoke City on Tuesday night, with Korey Smith, Jake Bidwell and Ben Cabango all coming into Steve Cooper's team.

The trio replace Ryan Bennett, ex-Rovers loanee Matt Grimes and Ryan Manning, who are all available off the bench if needed.

As well as Grimes, there's another former Rovers man named as a substitute for Cooper's charges, with Kasey Palmer also on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3pm today, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing a match pass or by following the coverage across our social media channels.

Swansea City: Woodman, Guehi, Fulton, Smith, Lowe, Ayew (c), Dhanda, Roberts, Bidwell, Naughton, Cabango.

Substitutes: Benda, Bennett, Manning, Grimes, Gyokeres, Routledge, Palmer.

Rovers: Pears, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Rankin-Costello, Trybull, Evans, Holtby, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Stergiakis, Gallagher, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Wharton, Dolan.