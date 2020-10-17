Team news: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting lineup for today's home test against Nottingham Forest from the side that took to the field against Cardiff City two weeks ago.

Heading out of the team are Derrick Williams, Lewis Holtby and Joe Rothwell, with Darragh Lenihan, Corry Evans and John Buckley replacing the trio.

Williams and Rothwell are both isolating, whilst Holtby remains in Germany following the birth of his daughted.

Lenihan and Evans return following injury issues, whilst Buckley starts for the first time this season.

On the bench, there's a first opportunity in the matchday squad for Antonis Stergiakis, with Andy Fisher departing for Milton Keynes Dons on deadline day.

Joining the Greek as a substitute is Academy graduate Luke Brennan, who makes the matchday squad for the first time.

All four of Rovers' deadline day additions are left out, with Barry Douglas, Tom Trybull, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott all still waiting for their first opportunity to impress.

For Forest, new boss Chris Hughton makes four changes for his first game as boss from the team that began against Bristol City last time out.

Loic Mbe Soh, Tyler Blackett, Harry Arter and Alex Mighten all head out, with Tobias Figueiredo, Ryan Yates, Joe Lolley and Scott McKenna all coming in.

New arrival Anthony Knockaert wasn't registered in time after making the season-long loan move from Fulham yesterday.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Bell, Johnson, Buckley, Evans, Dolan, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Stergiakis, Gallagher, Chapman, Davenport, Carter, Wharton, Brennan.

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Christie, Figueiredo, Grabban (c), Colback, Ameobi, Freeman, Yates, Lolley, McKenna, Ioannou.

Substitutes: Smith, Mbe Soh, Jenkinson, Mighten, Sow, Arter, Taylor.