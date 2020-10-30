Team news: Rovers Under-18s v Manchester City Under-18s

Mike Sheron has made four changes to the team that started the win against Arsenal Under-18s in the last round back in March for today's FA Youth Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City.

Dropping out from the side that started that night against the Gunners are Georgie Gent, Enzo Boyomo, D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Zak Gilsenan.

Gent isn't included in the squad for this afternoon's encounter, with Jake Garrett, who was riddled by injuries last season, earning a starting berth.

Boyomo's departure sees the defender miss out, with Sam Durrant coming in, whilst Wright-Phillips, on loan from City at the time, wouldn't have been eligible to feature against his parent club anyway and is now back with City's Under-23s.

Brandon Lonsdale is in for Wright-Phillips and comes into today's contest in fine form having bagged in the clash against Middlesbrough Under-18s at the weekend in the Under-18s Premier League.

Gilsenan isn't included in the squad either, with Lenni Cirino in having been an unused substitute in the last round.

A strong City lineup includes the highly-rated Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the starting XI, whilst Liam Delap, the son of ex-Stoke City defender Rory, also begins the encounter.

The big striker made his debut for the first team under Pep Guardiola earlier this season and will lead the line for the Cityzens at St George's Park.

Supporters wishing to watch the game can do so by tuning into BT Sport 1, with the coverage beginning at 4.45pm. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Rovers Under-18s: Eastham, Pike, Cirino, Whitehall (c), Garrett, Saadi, Durrant, Harlock, Burns, Lonsdale, Brennan.

Substitutes: Callaghan, Baker, Connolly, Wood, Wyatt, Pleavin, Weston.

Manchester City Under-18s:Trafford, Egan-Riley, Harwood-Bellis (c), Mbete-Tabu, Diounkou, Hodge, Palmer, Knight, Delap, McAtee, Rogers.

Substitutes: Burns, Slicker, Robertson, Oduroh, Gyabi, Braaf, Bobb.

Referee: Ross Joyce.