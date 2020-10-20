Team news: Douglas, Trybull, Holtby and Elliott all available

Having been down to the bare bones at the weekend, Tony Mowbray has been boosted by the availability of some key players ahead of Wednesday night's trip to Watford.

A number of big names didn't feature in the weekend encounter against Nottingham Forest, with the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, Derrick Williams, Joe Rothwell, Barry Douglas, Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull and Harvey Elliott all out of action for the last outing.

Bradley Dack is still around a month away from being back in contention, whilst Elliott Bennett had surgery on his ankle earlier this week and will be a long-term absentee.

But with a contest at Vicarage Road to contend with tomorrow (Wednesday), Mowbray's been provided a boost, Holtby's return alonside the options of Douglas, Trybull and Elliott, who will travel to Hertfordshire.

“Lewis Holtby’s back and available now, so we’ll be positive going to Watford and look to get the right result," Mowbray revealed in his pre-match press conference.

“Lewis has had a fantastic start to the season for us and drives the intensity on the pitch.

“He had high quality with his left foot, understands the game and is an important player for us at this moment.

“The new signings will have had a couple of days training and we’ll be assessing where they are," the boss added.

“The technical ability looks really tight and crisp, but what they have to do is marry that up with the intensity we play at in games.

“Footballers learn very quickly and I’m sure they’ll adapt very quickly.

“We need to try infiltrating them into our squad, but they’re in different stages fitness-wise and I don’t think most have them have had many minutes so far this season.

“But they need to get started at some stage, so we’ll infiltrate them into our squad.

“Derrick Williams is also back in training officially today, and the squad certainly looks a lot deeper now."