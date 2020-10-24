Skip to site footer
Team news: Coventry City v Rovers

Four changes to the team see starts handed to Rankin-Costello, Williams, Douglas and Trybull

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Coventry City at St Andrew's.

Joe Rankin-Costello returns to the team after overcoming an ankle injury, with Ryan Nyambe dropping to the bench.

There's an alteration with the full back on the opposite flank, with Barry Douglas getting the nod over Amari'i Bell to make his debut for the club.

At centre back, Derrick Williams comes back in after a period of isolation to partner Darragh Lenihan, with Daniel Ayala not included in the squad after picking up an injury in midweek against Watford.

In midfield, there's a full debut for Tom Trybull, with the German midfield man starting for the first time for Rovers. He comes in for the benched Corry Evans.

Ben Brereton, fresh from scoring on Wednesday night, keeps his place and makes the 100th league start of his career.

Joe Rothwell continues to be absent and remains in isolation, just as he was a week ago.

Today's hosts make just the one change to their side that started in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City in midweek.

Jordan Shipley drops out of the squad after concussion, with Liam Kelly coming in to skipper Mark Robins' men on home turf.

Elsewhere, Fankaty Dabo hasn't made the 18 despite returning to training after injury, whilst Tyler Walker, son of ex-England defender Des, continues to sit out due to isolation.

Rovers will have to watch out for potent goalscorer Matt Godden who already has three goals from the opening six Championship games so far this term.

Supporters can tune into the action this afternoon by purchasing a live video match pass for only £10 for today's contest. To buy yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm.

Coventry City: Marosi, Rose, McFadzean, Kelly (c), Allen, O'Hare, Sheaf, Hyam, Giles, McCallum, Godden.

Substitutes: Wilson, Ostigard, Biamou, Pask, Bakayoko, Kastaneer, Bapaga

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Williams, Douglas, Trybull, Johnson, Holtby, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Gallagher, Bell, Buckley, Evans, Dolan.


