Team news: Rovers v Cardiff City

Daniel Ayala makes his debut for the club in one of two changes from the side that took to the field against Derby County a week ago for today's encounter with Cardiff City.

The Spanish defender comes in for Darragh Lenihan, with a knee injury keeping the Irishman out of contention to feature against the Bluebirds.

Elsewhere, a hamstring injury prevents Joe Rankin-Costello from continuing in the side, with Ryan Nyambe returning to the team having been a substitute in the wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County.

There's also a boost on the bench with the availability of Sam Gallagher, who's named in a matchday squad for the first time this term following injury.

Captaincy for the day goes to in form Bradley Johnson, with the midfielder aiming to continue his scoring streak having bagged three goals already in 2020-21.

Cardiff include two former Rovers in their squad, with one of our former Academy graduates in Junior Hoilett starting for Neil Harris' side.

Another ex-Rover in Greg Cunningham takes his place on the bench, with Joe Bennett, who worked with Tony Mowbray at Middlesbrough, returning to the starting XI.

Bennett was a doubt before the game through injury, as was Joe Ralls, who is fit enough only for the bench.

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for Saturday's encounter. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Ayala, Williams, Bell, Johnson (c), Holtby, Rothwell, Dolan, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Fisher, Gallagher, Chapman, Davenport, Buckley, Wharton, Bennett.

Cardiff City: Smithies, Osei-Tutu, Bennett, Morrison (c), Bacuna, Moore, Nelson, Tomlin, Pack, Ojo, Hoilett.

Substitutes: Day, Vaulks, Ralls, Glatzel, Murphy, Cunningham, Bamba.