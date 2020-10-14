So far, so good...

Elliott Bennett's only had a watching brief so far this season, but the Rovers skipper says he's thrilled with what he's seen from the team in the early stages of this season.

Bennett, a regular in the team last term, has only appeared for a cameo off the bench on one occasion, in the big win at Derby County.

Watching on from the sidelines, Bennett's been left purring at Rovers' energetic displays, and believes the team have deserved more than the seven points garnered from the first four league outings of the campaign.

“I think performance-wise we have been excellent, even in the game we lost down at AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the season," he admitted to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the first month of the season.

“I was on the bench that day and didn’t play, but I said in the dressing room that I was proud to watch the lads perform at the level they did against a team who had just been relegated from the Premier League.

“We didn’t get what we deserved there, but showed at Newcastle a few days later that we’re a good team, before the work paid off the following two games against Wycombe and Derby.

“We were also very unlucky not to get all three points against Cardiff last time out.

“We’ve been excellent and have probably deserved more than what we’ve got so far, but we just need to keep the levels up. If we do that then we’ll win a lot of games.

“We’ll look to keep things going and implement the things that the gaffer wants to help us get the points at the weekends and on the Tuesday nights.”