Season Pass deadline extended

Following the latest government announcement that has delayed the greatly anticipated return of fans to football stadia, we have taken the decision to extend the deadline for supporters to renew and purchase a 2020-21 Season Pass.

With the initial deadline of October 2nd set with the understanding that fans may have been attending tomorrow's home game against Cardiff City at a reduced capacity, the club have extended the purchasing period for a further two weeks, with another review to follow.

Therefore, supporters can continue to support the club and purchase Season Passes online, by clicking here, until Friday October 16th.

Those who wish to purchase before tomorrow’s game and receive their iFollow match pass code to watch Rovers take on Cardiff City should try to do so before 4pm today, in order for them to be automatically sent out.

Anyone purchasing after today’s deadline, but before tomorrow’s match, should call or email the Ticket Office to receive their code.

Given the current climate, we understand this is not an easy purchase to make and supporters who wish to give further consideration with regards to buying a Season Pass, but who want to purchase an iFollow match pass to watch tomorrow’s game, will have the £10 cost deducted off their 2021-22 Season Pass on proof of purchase, as well as the pro rata deduction in accordance with our initial communication.

The response to the first phase of sales has been extremely encouraging and we would like to thank all supporters who have purchased their Season Pass and offered their unconditional support to the club during these challenging times.

Rovers wish to remind supporters that anyone found to be watching or facilitating illegal streams of fixtures will be passed on to the relevant authorities.

Support your team – don’t illegally stream!

