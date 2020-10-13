Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Commercial

Roverstore to reopen on reduced hours

The official club store will be open for retail items only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers are pleased to announce that the Roverstore will reopen for retail only.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

12 October 2020

The Roverstore has been closed since March following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, but will now reopen on reduced hours.

A thorough risk assessment has been produced and strict protocols are now in place at the official club store at Ewood Park as we look forward to welcoming supporters back in.

The new opening times are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am until 3pm.

The click and collect option will remain open from Monday to Friday between 11am and 3pm.
 
The ticket office within the Roverstore remains closed, but you can still purchase your Season Pass online by clicking here or by contacting the call centre on 01254 372000, open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm.

Home and away kit remains on sale both online and in store.

Likewise, supporters can purchase their items of Training Range online and in the Roverstore.

Supporters should note the following:

  • The fitting rooms will be closed and trying on of garments is not permitted.
  • Card payments only.
  • Please wear a mask, follow the one way system and respect social distancing rules.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Order your 2020-21 kits now!

6 October 2020

Supporters can order their 2020-21 Rovers kits now!

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers unveil 2020-21 away kit

5 September 2020

Rovers are delighted to unveil the new 2020-21 away kit, designed by Umbro.

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers extend key commercial partnership

17 August 2020

Rovers are delighted to announce an extension to our partnership with vaping giants Totally Wicked.

Read full article

Club News

Everything you need to go back to school!

13 August 2020

From the Roverstore and straight into the classrooms, we have everything a young Rover needs ahead of their return to school!

Read full article

Commercial

Commercial

Lock in your weekend predictions now on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

25 September 2020

Fancy yourself to correctly call every Sky Bet Championship result on matchday?

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers announce new website sponsor

18 September 2020

Rovers are delighted to welcome Inbox Digital as our new website sponsor.

Read full article

Commercial

Rovers pen new deal with The Energy Check

17 September 2020

Rovers are pleased to extend their partnership with The Energy Check into a fourth year, with the energy-saving experts remaining Dugout and Tunnel Sponsor, as well as Official Energy Partner.

Read full article

Commercial

Matchday prizes, predictions and more - Sky Bet EFL Rewards is BACK

11 September 2020

As the new campaign gets underway, the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App returns with even more prizes, features and opportunities for Rovers fans to be rewarded for their never-ending support this season.

Read full article

View more