Roverstore to reopen on reduced hours

Rovers are pleased to announce that the Roverstore will reopen for retail only.

The Roverstore has been closed since March following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, but will now reopen on reduced hours.

A thorough risk assessment has been produced and strict protocols are now in place at the official club store at Ewood Park as we look forward to welcoming supporters back in.

The new opening times are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am until 3pm.

The click and collect option will remain open from Monday to Friday between 11am and 3pm.



The ticket office within the Roverstore remains closed, but you can still purchase your Season Pass online by clicking here or by contacting the call centre on 01254 372000, open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm.

Home and away kit remains on sale both online and in store.

Likewise, supporters can purchase their items of Training Range online and in the Roverstore.

Supporters should note the following:

The fitting rooms will be closed and trying on of garments is not permitted.

Card payments only.

Please wear a mask, follow the one way system and respect social distancing rules.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this time.