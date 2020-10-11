Skip to site footer
Rovers trio could feature today

Derrick Williams, Thomas Kaminski and Corry Evans could all be in action

6 Hours ago

Derrick Williams, Thomas Kaminski and Corry Evans could all be in action this afternoon representing their countries.

The trio were all recently called up for their national teams, with Williams potentially featuring first out of the three.

Williams' Republic of Ireland kick-off at 2pm against Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the first of two back-to-back UEFA Nations League encounters.

The second test will see Stephen Kenny's side head to Helsinki to take on Finland in the same competition.

Thomas Kaminski was a late call up by Roberto Martinez just a couple of days ago, and he could be in contention to feature in Belgium’s Nations League matches against England at Wembley later this afternoon, kick-off 5pm.

The Belgians will then take on Iceland in Reykjavik on Wednesday in the same competition.

Belgium currently sit top of Group 2, having won their opening two fixtures last month against Denmark (2-0) and Iceland (5-1).

It will be the third time in his career that the uncapped Kaminski will join up with Belgium’s senior squad, having represented his country at every age group from Under-15s to Under-21s.

For Evans, who started their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final win over Bosnia last week, the 30-year-old will be hopeful of continuing in the starting XI against Austria in Belfast later today, kick-off 7.45pm.

The final action for the 30-year-old could arrive on Wednesday 14th October, when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition.

Coverage for the Republic of Ireland game begins at 1.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage for Belgium's encounter against England starts at 4.30pm on on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

To tune in to Northern Ireland's test, select Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.

Good luck, lads!

