Rovers stars up for NWFA

Adam Armstrong and Lewis Travis are in the running for Northwest Football Awards

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can still vote for Adam Armstrong and Lewis Travis, who are up for two major accolades in this year’s Pitching In Northwest Football Awards.

The Awards celebrates the region’s footballing elite and pays tribute to those who have achieved footballing excellence both on and off the field in the 2019-20 season.

Armstrong, who was crowned Rovers’ Player of the Year for 2019-20 after scoring 17 goals last season, has been shortlisted for the Championship Player of the Season award.

The 23-year-old, who has started the current campaign in fine form, with six goals to his name already, is up against Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson and Wigan Athletic’s Samy Morsy.

Travis enjoyed a fantastic first full season at Championship level last term, starting 41 of Rovers’ 46 league games, with his high-energy and all-action displays seeing him become a mainstay in midfield and a firm favourite with the fans.

The 22-year-old has been nominated for the Rising Star of the Season award, along with 18 other young players, including Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Rovers duo Matty Platt (Barrow) and Sam Lavelle (Morecambe).

Meanwhile, Rovers Ladies striker Saffron Jordan is in the running for the Women’s Player of the Season award, whilst Natasha Fenton is up for Women’s Rising Star of the Season.

The public vote is open until Monday October 12th at 5pm and you can vote for the Rovers stars by clicking here. The awards ceremony will take place in November.


