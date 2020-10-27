Rovers score partnership with gaming giants

Rovers are pleased to announce a three-year agreement with global gaming developers First Touch Games.

The exciting new partnership for the club’s fanbase will see Rovers’ home and away kits utilised in-play within a new football game planned by the award-winning company.

As well as its flagship game Score! Hero, First Touch Games also publish other highly popular free to play football titles, including Dream League Soccer and Score! Match, achieving over 850 million downloads to date in over 100 countries.

Rovers’ business development manager, Danny Davis, said: “This is an exciting addition to our commercial portfolio, which provides a new global platform for the club to be represented by one of the leading developers in the world.

“We are delighted that First Touch Games have committed to a three-year deal and we look forward to millions of football fans worldwide being further exposed to the famous blue-and-white halves.”

Gino Magnotta, COO of First Touch Games, said: "The wide recognition and pedigree that Blackburn Rovers brings provides a great extension to the profile and development of our football games.

“Making the highest quality football games and knowing that millions enjoy playing them every day is what motivates us. We are delighted to be partnering with Blackburn Rovers to continue this ambition.”