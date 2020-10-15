Skip to site footer
Rovers review: International round-up

Corry Evans appeared for the full 90 minutes for Northern Ireland, whilst Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute

11 Hours ago

Corry Evans earned his 63rd cap for Northern Ireland, but couldn't stop his country from falling to defeat to a highly-rated Norway side.

Ticket News

Show your support - Season Passes now on sale!

14 October 2020

Played in Oslo, Stuart Dallas' own goal was the difference in the Norwegian capital, with Evans appearing for the full 90 minutes and captained the side in the second half.

Northern Ireland sit bottom of League B Group 1, but with two games to play can only total a potential seven point haul, which rules them out of a top two finish.

Elsewhere, Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute for Belgium in their UEFA Nations League win over Iceland in Reykjavik.

The result moves Belgium to the top of League A Group 2.

The pair have now returned to Rovers to prepare for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.


