Rovers review: International round-up

Our international quartet have all been away with their respective countries over the weekend, with mixed fortunes for the Rovers stars.

It was a happy weekend for Louie Annesley and Gibraltar, with the defender helping his country to a narrow 1-0 win away at Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz for their second Nations League encounter.

The victory puts Gibraltar top of their UEFA Nations League group and continues their 100% record League D Group 2 having beaten San Marino 1-0 in the opening game of the competition.

There was disappointment for Corry Evans on Sunday, with Northern Ireland suffering a 1-0 home Nations League defeat to Austria in Belfast.

Evans, who started the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final victory over Bosnia a few days earlier, came on as a substitute in his home city, appearing for the final 17 minutes.

However, he couldn't stop his country from slipping to defeat, with Michael Gregoritsch's strike the difference in the capital

The final action for the 30-year-old could arrive on Wednesday (14th October), when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition, kick-off 7.45pm.

Elsewhere, Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute as Belgium lost 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku's penalty put the visitors in front, but Gareth Southgate's side battled back and earned victory thanks to a spot kick from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount's deflected strike.

Thomas will be hoping to feature when his country take on Iceland in Reykjavik on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

For Derrick Williams, there was no place in the Republic of Ireland matchday squad in their 0-0 draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Stephen Kenny's side head to Helsinki to take on Finland in the same competition on Wednesday, kick-off 5pm.