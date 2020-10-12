Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers review: International round-up

Louie Annesley, Thomas Kaminski, Corry Evans and Derrick Williams have all been away from East Lancashire

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Our international quartet have all been away with their respective countries over the weekend, with mixed fortunes for the Rovers stars.

It was a happy weekend for Louie Annesley and Gibraltar, with the defender helping his country to a narrow 1-0 win away at Liechtenstein at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz for their second Nations League encounter.

The victory puts Gibraltar top of their UEFA Nations League group and continues their 100% record League D Group 2 having beaten San Marino 1-0 in the opening game of the competition.

There was disappointment for Corry Evans on Sunday, with Northern Ireland suffering a 1-0 home Nations League defeat to Austria in Belfast.

Evans, who started the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final victory over Bosnia a few days earlier, came on as a substitute in his home city, appearing for the final 17 minutes.

However, he couldn't stop his country from slipping to defeat, with Michael Gregoritsch's strike the difference in the capital

The final action for the 30-year-old could arrive on Wednesday (14th October), when Northern Ireland head to Oslo to take on Norway in the same competition, kick-off 7.45pm.

Elsewhere, Thomas Kaminski was an unused substitute as Belgium lost 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku's penalty put the visitors in front, but Gareth Southgate's side battled back and earned victory thanks to a spot kick from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount's deflected strike.

Thomas will be hoping to feature when his country take on Iceland in Reykjavik on Wednesday, kick-off 7.45pm.

For Derrick Williams, there was no place in the Republic of Ireland matchday squad in their 0-0 draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Stephen Kenny's side head to Helsinki to take on Finland in the same competition on Wednesday, kick-off 5pm.

SeasonPassBanner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers trio could feature today

11 October 2020

Derrick Williams, Thomas Kaminski and Corry Evans could all be in action this afternoon representing their countries.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers duo could feature tonight

8 October 2020

Corry Evans and Derrick Williams could both be in action tonight as Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland feature in crucial international encounters.

Read full article

Club News

One step closer for Corry and his country

9 October 2020

Corry Evans appeared for 73 minutes on what was to prove a memorable night for Northern Ireland in Sarajevo

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Holtby and Evans returns

19 June 2020

There will be an upgrade on the midfield options this weekend but a defensive dilemma for Tony Mowbray to contend with, as Rovers get set to resume the season against Bristol City on Saturday...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dack edging closer to the finish line

4 Hours ago

Bradley Dack can see the light at the end of the tunnel as he battles back to make his long-awaited Rovers return.

Read full article

Club News

McBride already feeling settled in

7 Hours ago

He's only been at the club for a few weeks, but Connor McBride says he already feels at home at Rovers since making the switch south of the border.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to vote for Johno!

8 Hours ago

Rovers fans have until 3pm today (Monday) to vote for Bradley Johnson's goal against Derby County as the best Sky Bet Championship goal of September.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson: It's been a team effort

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more