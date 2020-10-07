Rovers loan Edwards from United

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce the loan signing of Manchester United Women forward Maria Edwards.

The 17-year-old, a member of United's Academy squad, will link up with Gemma Donnelly's side until the end of the season.

Edwards made her first-team debut for the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly against Sandefjord in August 2019 after joining the club from Manchester City in 2015.

She is also an England youth international who helped the Young Lionesses reach the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Elite Round last year.

Rovers manager Donnelly commented: "I'm really excited for Maz to join us. She's an exceptional young talent and someone that is proven to score goals.

"I look forward to working with her and have every confidence that she can shine within the Championship."

Edwards will wear the number 15 shirt at Rovers. Welcome, Maria!