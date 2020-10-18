“Rovers is my club and I will be doing all I can to help us back to the Premier League”

New Rovers recruit Harvey Elliott is a man with a plan for his season on loan at Ewood Park from Liverpool - to get his new club back to the Premier League.

The teenage starlet was the final deadline day addition after arriving from the current Premier League champions on a deal that will see Elliott play his football at Ewood Park throughout 2020-21.

The talented youngster, who is still only 17, has appeared on occasions for the Liverpool first team, with Jurgen Klopp having high hopes for the former Fulham trainee.

A current England Under-17 international, an opportunity for a first loan spell away from Anfield was simply too much to turn down.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’d like to thank Rovers for giving me the opportunity to come here and show everyone what I can do," a beaming Elliott told iFollow Rovers after signing.

“It’s a really good club and I’m really looking forward to getting started with the team. It’s been a hectic last couple of days not knowing what I’d be doing, but I’m really happy to be here.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the boys and working with the gaffer and the staff.

“I was excited when I heard of the interest. I wanted to see what the club was all about so I watched a couple of games and researched everything about the club and the squad, to see the competition in my position.

“The team have got off to a great start and hopefully we can reach the end goal by getting promoted to the Premier League.

“The style of play is very similar to what I’m used to. It’s a team that press well, play out from the back and allow players to play with freedom really," he added.

“I’m excited and hopefully I can fit in well here. My main priority is about working hard for the team. I think every player needs that work and desire for the team.

“I’m creative and want to give this my best shot for the team and the gaffer.

“Rovers is my club, I need to work hard and I will be doing all I can to help us back to the Premier League.”