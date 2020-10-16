Rovers complete fourth deadline day deal!

Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott.

The 17-year-old winger arrives at Rovers on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League champions.

Elliott becomes the fourth new face to arrive at Ewood Park on deadline day, joining Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull, who have signed loan deals from Leeds United and Norwich City, and goalkeeper Aynsley Pears, who has completed a permanent move from Middlesbrough.

The highly-rated England youth international has made nine senior appearances for Liverpool since joining from Fulham in the summer of 2019.

Elliott enjoyed a breakthrough season at Craven Cottage in 2018-19, which included a record-breaking Premier League debut at the age of 16 years and 30 days when he came on for Fulham against Wolves in May 2019.

The talented teenager made two top-flight appearances for Liverpool last season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in the club’s history.

Elliott, who featured against Rovers when the two teams met in a friendly at Anfield in June, will wear the number 16 shirt and has been given permission to play in the FA Cup.

