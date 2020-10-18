Rothwell absence rocked us

Tony Mowbray says losing Joe Rothwell the day before the Nottingham Forest game was a big blow.

The Rovers boss had spent the week preparing his team to face Forest, but was forced into a late reshuffle following the news that Rothwell would be forced to self-isolate for 10 days.

Mowbray was without 11 first team players for the Ewood encounter and felt that his side lacked a creative spark as they suffered a rare home defeat.

“It looked like a team that hadn’t played together and it was a team that hadn’t played together,” said the manager after the game.

“We had one day with that team on the grass. Because of the current climate and the circumstances, the team changed from the one that we had prepared during the week.

“The build-up to the game was frustrating. I think Joe is a unique type of footballer really. He can travel with the ball at extraordinary speed and can run past midfielders and create chances for our strikers.

“We lacked that a little bit today. We had midfield players who are more structured midfield players, who get it and pass it and move it on, but that didn’t happen quick enough today. We lacked individuality to create chances for the strikers.

“Let’s hope it’s a blip for us and we can push on again and find our rhythm.”