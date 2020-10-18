Skip to site footer
Report: Rovers Ladies 1-0 London City Lionesses

The Blues recorded a first home win of the season at Bamber Bridge

2 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies recorded their first home victory of the FA Women's Championship season with a 1-0 win over London City Lionesses at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia Walters' 31st minute penalty proved to be the only goal of a tight contest, with Rovers putting bodies on the line to preserve a maiden clean sheet of the campaign. 

Gemma Donnelly's made four changes to the side that faced Lewes with Alex Brooks, Emma Doyle, Maria Edwards and Walters coming in for Fran Bentley, Ellie Stewart, Aimee Hodgson and Charlotte Newsham. 

It was a frantic start with both sides trying to get a hold of the game. The visitors had the first shot on target, though it was a tame one, with Brooks getting down to comfortable save Lily Agg's low effort.

Rovers then had the ball in the net as Jade Richards headed in Edwards' cross, only for the offside flag to prevent the home side opening the scoring.

The Blues would not be denied when Saffron Jordan was brought down in the box by Harley Bennett, with the referee pointing to the spot. 

Walters stepped up to emphatically smash home the spot kick, scoring her first goal for the Club in the process and giving Rovers a half-time lead. 

Elise Hughes could have doubled the advantage when she rose to meet Kayleigh McDonald's free-kick, but headed wide of the far post. 

Jordan took aim from the edge of the area soon after, only for Yanez to be in position to claim her attempt. 

The Lionesses came into the game during the second period and had chances to level through Lily Agg, who twice went close when played in by Annie Rossiter, hitting the post before firing just wide minutes later.

Chelsey Jukes then had to put in a last-ditch sliding tackle to prevent Rossiter getting a shot away.

There was still chances for Rovers to extend the advantage when Richards headed wide from McDonald's free-kick. 

The Lionesses were doing most of the attacking work, but failed to truly test Brooks, as Juliette Kemppi missed  the target before Murphy's long range strike was well held. 

Substitute Freda Ayisi then took charge of a free-kick on the edge of the area, curling the set piece over the bar. 

And that would be the visitors' last real chance, as Rovers held firm and could have even grabbed a second when Jordan fired over late on. 

The Blues were more than happy to settle for one goal and keep the three points in Lancashire.

Next up after the international break Rovers travel to face Coventry United at Butts Park Arena on Sunday 1 November (2pm kick-off). 

ROVERS: Brooks, Fletcher, McDonald, Richards, Jukes, Fenton, Doyle, Edwards (Dean 63), Hughes, Walters (Montgomery 57), Jordan. 

Unused subs: Bradley, Dykes, Embley, Boydell, Stewart. 


