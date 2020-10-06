Report: Rovers Under-18s 0-3 Liverpool Under-18s

Rovers Under-18s are still looking to get off the mark this season after Layton Stewart's second hat-trick of the season Liverpool Under-18s to a convincing victory at Brockhall on Saturday.

Stewart put the visitors ahead just before the interval before adding two further strikes in the second half to score three goals in one game for the second time in two weeks.

Liverpool nearly took the lead in the second minute when the impressive Max Woltman hit the post following good work down the left by Stewart.

Stewart and Isaac Mabaya each went close before Woltman clipped the woodwork again midway through an opening period that was largely bossed by Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's side.

The Reds took a deserved lead with only five minutes of the half remaining, when a long ball caused havoc in the Rovers backline and Stewart capitalised on a misplaced header to fire low beyond goalkeeper Aidan Dowling.

At the other end, ex-Liverpool forward Zak Gilsenan went close to levelling things up for Rovers but saw Jakub Ojrzynski in his way.

The lead was doubled soon after from the spot by Stewart after the forward was brought down by Dowling as he rounded the ‘keeper.

The impressive frontman stepped up and confidently found the bottom left-hand corner with a cool finish from 12 yards.

The striker wasn't done there either, and he completed his hat-trick in style as he lobbed the advancing Dowling on the volley to add further gloss to the scoreline.

Rovers U18s: Dowling, Garrett, Wyatt (Gamble, 72), Pratt, Cirino, Pleavin, Weston, Wood (Montgomery, 76), Lonsdale, Gilsenan, Cunningham (Haddow, 67).

Unused substitutes: Goddard.

Liverpool U18s: Ojrzynski, Bradley (Wilson, 75), Jonas, Quansah, Chambers, Corness, Mabaya, Balagizi, Woltman, Frauendorf (Ennis, 66), Stewart.

Unused substitutes: Davies.