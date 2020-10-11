Report: Lewes Women 1-0 Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lewes Women in the FA Women's Championship on Sunday afternoon.

A 79th minute strike from Simran Jhamat proved to be the winner at The Dripping Pan, a cruel blow for the away side, who lost 1-0 for the second time this week.

Gemma Donnelly made three changes from the defeat to Birmingham City in the Continental Cup, with Fran Bentley, Kayleigh McDonald and Aimee Hodgson coming in for Alex Brooks, Emma Doyle and Leah Embley.

And the Blues started very much on the front foot, putting Lewes under the cosh from the first whistle.

Tatiana Saunders had to deal with Saffron Jordan's centre, before a successive of Rovers corners continued to apply the pressure.

Elise Hughes saw her effort deflected behind while Ellie Fletcher then rose highest from another corner but headed straight at the Lewes 'keeper.

The Rookettes' first attempt came half an hour in when the ball sat up for Georgia Timms to strike well wide on the half-volley.

The home side came into the game as the half wore on and Timms forced Bentley to get down to her header, before Ellie Leek missed the follow-up from close range.

Jade Richards volleyed wide at the other end after the ball fell to her from McDonald's free-kick.

Lewes threatened after the breaking through Nicola Cousins, who fired over from a tight angle and then Bentley had to punch Ellie Leek's free-kick away from danger.

Rovers, meanwhile, put in some dangerous crosses, but no one could get on the end of Hughes' or Hodgson's centre.

Jordan and substitute Maria Edwards combined to good effect on the edge of the Lewes area, but neither managed a shot on goal, before Jordan did pull the trigger moments later, only for Saunders to get down quickly and save.

Then it was Edwards' turn to see an effort deflected wide, but Rovers would be made to pay for those near misses.

Jhamat, who had come off the bench 12 minutes earlier, struck a low shot that found its way into the bottom corner at Bentley's near post.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser to no avail in the closing stages, heading back home empty handed.

Next up, Rovers host London City Lionesses at Bamber Bridge on Sunday 18 October, 2pm kick-off.

ROVERS: Bentley, McDonald (Montgomery 82), Stewart, Richards (Walters 82), Jukes, Hodgson, Fletcher, Fenton, Newsham (Doyle 45), Hughes (Edwards 64), Jordan (C).

Unused subs: Brooks, Dean, Embley, Boydell, Dykes.

Referee: George Warren

HT: 0-0