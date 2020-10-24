Report: Coventry City 0-4 Rovers

Adam Armstrong scored a brace against his old side as Rovers recorded another big victory, this time against the 10 men of Coventry City.

Armstrong stroked home a spot kick against the Sky Blues early on, with Michael Rose being shown a red card, and from that moment Rovers really took control.

It took until early in the second half for Rovers to add to their tally, with Armstrong's left-footed thunderbolt doubling the advantage on the 50th minute.

The impressive Harvey Elliott then bagged his first for the club from close range, before gloss was added via the right foot of Sam Gallagher, with Elliott turning provider as Rovers put City to the sword.

Tony Mowbray made four changes to his side for the clash against the club where he spent 18 months as boss prior to arriving at Ewood Park.

Barry Douglas made his debut at full back, whilst Joe Rankin-Costello returned on the other side in place of Ryan Nyambe.

An injury to Daniel Ayala saw an opportunity handed to Derrick Williams at centre back, whilst there was a full debut for Tom Trybull in midfield after his 20 minute cameo at Watford in midweek.

It took 12 minutes for the first opportunity to arise, with Matt Godden latching onto the end of Ryan Giles' low cross to take a touch and slam a strike that cracked Thomas Kaminski's right-hand post before bouncing clear of danger.

However, just two minutes later and Rovers were awarded a penalty when Ben Brereton was hauled down in the box by Rose.

Rose was shown a straight red card and up stepped Armstrong to slam home from the spot against his old club, with Marko Marosi going the other way.

The chances began to arrive for the visitors, with Brereton testing Marosi before Armstrong dragged wide after being played through behind the Coventry backline.

Lewis Holtby had two bites of the cherry to add to Rovers' advantage soon after, but his prod towards goal was kept out by Marosi before he lashed the follow up effort just wide of the target.

Holtby again went close to finding the net, but he headed a pinpoint cross from Rankin-Costello past the post at the midway point of the half.

Rovers continued to probe and go in search of a second goal, with Armstrong's powerful strike being help by Slovakian stopper Marosi in the City net just a few minutes before the break.

Armstrong's penalty ensured Rovers went in with the advantage at the interval, but Tony Mowbray's men will have been disappointed to have not added to their tally after the dominance and the chances created.

It took just five minutes of the second half for Armstrong to make it 2-0 though, with the diminutive frontman getting on the end of Brereton's through ball to lash in via a touch from Marosi and the underside of the crossbar.

Armstrong was on a hat-trick, and only a block from Kyle McFadzean stopped the forward from notching his second three-goal haul of the campaign.

A third goal of the afternoon came just after the hour when Elliott became Rovers' fourth-youngest ever goalscorer when he tapped home at the back post after Brereton's exquisite cross put the ball on a plate for the Liverpool loanee.

City made a rare foray forward and Kaminski had to be alert to beat away a stinging drive from Ryan Giles with 20 minutes of the contest remaining in the Midlands.

There was still time for substitute Gallagher to get his name on the scorsheet, finishing off another flowing move involving Holtby and Elliott, with the big striker smashing home from close range after Elliott's pull back found him in the box.

Another substitute, John Buckley, forced Marosi down to his left to stop his thunderous strike before Brereton saw Marosi in his way a moment later.

Coventry City: Marosi, Rose, McFadzean, Kelly (c), Allen, O'Hare (Kastaneer, 77), Sheaf, Hyam, Giles, McCallum (Pask, 60), Godden (Biamou, 60).

Unused substitutes: Wilson, Ostigard, Bakayoko, Bapaga.

Booked: Sheaf, 75.

Sent off: Rose, 14

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Williams, Douglas (Bell, 62), Trybull (Buckley, 68), Johnson, Holtby, Elliott, Armstrong (Gallagher, 64), Brereton.

Unused substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Buckley, Evans, Dolan.

Booked: Douglas, 20, Armstrong, 51.

Goal: Armstrong pen 15, 50, Elliott, 63, Gallagher, 88.

Referee: Darren England.