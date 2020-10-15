Quartet out of Forest test

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without four key players for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Isolation will keep Derrick Williams out of action against the Reds, whilst injuries will prevent both Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello from featuring on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lewis Holtby will have an extended period of time back in Germany following the birth of his daughter.

“Elliott Bennett has damaged his ankle ligaments in training so he’ll be missing, Derrick’s going to be missing, and we’re pretty light on the ground at the moment," the boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“Bennett won’t be out for a few weeks, I expect that it’ll be more substantial than that.

“Derrick’s currently in a lodge in Ireland and will be there until Monday or Tuesday I imagine, so he won’t be available this weekend.

“Joe Rankin-Costello isn’t close enough to make this weekend, but he’s back on the grass working with the physios.

“I don’t think Holtby will be available. I’m very family orientated, and I’m aware this is a business, but he needs to feel that his wife and newborn daughter are safe and in a secure family environment, and then he’ll get on an plane and come back."

And despite being without some of his stars, Mowbray will be boosted by the Darragh Lenihan's return, with the defender fully recovered from a medial knee ligament injury picked up that kept the Irishman out of the draw against Cardiff City last time out.

“Darragh’s good and he’s back training," the boss confirmed.

"He’s an important player for us at this moment, especially with Derrick out. Daniel [Ayala] is important, as is Scotty Wharton, in fact we have a lot of good, young defenders."