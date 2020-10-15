Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Quartet out of Forest test

Tony Mowbray has revealed that some key players won't be featuring against the Reds this weekend

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without four key players for this weekend's home encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Isolation will keep Derrick Williams out of action against the Reds, whilst injuries will prevent both Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello from featuring on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Lewis Holtby will have an extended period of time back in Germany following the birth of his daughter.

“Elliott Bennett has damaged his ankle ligaments in training so he’ll be missing, Derrick’s going to be missing, and we’re pretty light on the ground at the moment," the boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“Bennett won’t be out for a few weeks, I expect that it’ll be more substantial than that.

“Derrick’s currently in a lodge in Ireland and will be there until Monday or Tuesday I imagine, so he won’t be available this weekend.

“Joe Rankin-Costello isn’t close enough to make this weekend, but he’s back on the grass working with the physios.

“I don’t think Holtby will be available. I’m very family orientated, and I’m aware this is a business, but he needs to feel that his wife and newborn daughter are safe and in a secure family environment, and then he’ll get on an plane and come back."

And despite being without some of his stars, Mowbray will be boosted by the Darragh Lenihan's return, with the defender fully recovered from a medial knee ligament injury picked up that kept the Irishman out of the draw against Cardiff City last time out.

“Darragh’s good and he’s back training," the boss confirmed.

"He’s an important player for us at this moment, especially with Derrick out. Daniel [Ayala] is important, as is Scotty Wharton, in fact we have a lot of good, young defenders."

SeasonPassBanner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss and Rovers quintet named in Team of the Week!

21 September 2020

Tony Mowbray and five of his Rovers players have been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Holtby and Evans returns

19 June 2020

There will be an upgrade on the midfield options this weekend but a defensive dilemma for Tony Mowbray to contend with, as Rovers get set to resume the season against Bristol City on Saturday...

Read full article

Club News

Duo could be back for Cardiff clash

6 July 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is optimistic that he may have two more bodies available to pick from when his side take on Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We're seaching for the right solutions

9 July 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he expects both Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams to miss out on the remainder of this season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

"It's fun to play in this team"

1 Hour ago

Ben Brereton says he's loving his football at the moment and is relishing football's return following the international break.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer optimistic of adding to the squad

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

New-look Forest will be at their best

6 Hours ago

With a new manager in charge of Nottingham Forest, Tony Mowbray believes the Reds will be champing at the bit to instantly impress Chris Hughton this weekend at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

7 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more