Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Reading

You can now purchase and download your matchday programme for tonight's game

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Harvey Elliott is the cover star for this evening's encounter against the Royals at Ewood Park

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with new boy Elliott, who became the club's fourth youngest scorer when he bagged the first senior goal of his career against Coventry City at the weekend.

We sat down with the teenage starlet to reflect on his first couple of weeks at Ewood Park, his deadline day switch from the Premier League champions, his career so far and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against Veljko Paunovic's side.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews inside the latest issue, and this season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this campaign.

This week we sat down with Egil Østenstad, who reflects on Rovers’ promotion to the Premier League 20 years ago, with the Norwegian's three goals resulting in a trio of vital wins before he departed on loan for Manchester City in January 2001.

We look back with a round-up of our two games against Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday from two decades ago and profile defender Martin Taylor, who appeared on 16 occasions in the league that season.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees Ben Brereton and Bradley Dack battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We conclude Group A with Switzerland, and profile a two-time Rover who is now a manager, but can you guess who it is?

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last three league games, including that big win over Coventry City, as well as behind the scenes photos from the training ground

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

Programme preview: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

17 October 2020

Football is back, Rovers have a home test against Nottingham Forest this afternoon and the Championship’s Player of the Month for September, Bradley Johnson, is the cover star for the matchday...

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Reading (H)

17 July 2020

As he gets set to appear for the 600th time in his professional career, we felt it was only right that Danny Graham was the cover star for our final home matchday programme of the campaign against...

Read full article

Club News

Still time to download your FREE Bristol City programme

22 June 2020

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – from the weekend win against Bristol City – remains available to download.

Read full article

Club News

Bristol City programme double deal!

18 June 2020

A first ever digital edition of Rovers’ matchday programme will be available for this weekend’s season restart against Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss ready for a Royals appointment

Just now

Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to send a message to the rest of the Championship by ending Reading's unbeaten run in the division.

Read full article

Club News

Barry looking to build

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

#WeAreIn

3 Hours ago

The Football Association [The FA] has today launched the Football Leadership Diversity Code to drive diversity and inclusion across English football, with over 40 clubs across the Premier League,...

Read full article

Club News

Make winning a habit

4 Hours ago

Barry Douglas says staying grounded will provide the perfect base for Rovers to continue chalking up the victories and clean sheets.

Read full article

View more