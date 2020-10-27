Programme preview: Rovers v Reading

Harvey Elliott is the cover star for this evening's encounter against the Royals at Ewood Park

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with new boy Elliott, who became the club's fourth youngest scorer when he bagged the first senior goal of his career against Coventry City at the weekend.

We sat down with the teenage starlet to reflect on his first couple of weeks at Ewood Park, his deadline day switch from the Premier League champions, his career so far and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against Veljko Paunovic's side.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews inside the latest issue, and this season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this campaign.

This week we sat down with Egil Østenstad, who reflects on Rovers’ promotion to the Premier League 20 years ago, with the Norwegian's three goals resulting in a trio of vital wins before he departed on loan for Manchester City in January 2001.

We look back with a round-up of our two games against Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday from two decades ago and profile defender Martin Taylor, who appeared on 16 occasions in the league that season.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees Ben Brereton and Bradley Dack battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We conclude Group A with Switzerland, and profile a two-time Rover who is now a manager, but can you guess who it is?

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last three league games, including that big win over Coventry City, as well as behind the scenes photos from the training ground

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

