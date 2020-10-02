Skip to site footer
Programme preview: Rovers v Cardiff City

Adam Armstrong's the cover star for our second match day programme of 2020-21

1 Hour ago

Sky Bet Championship top goalscorer Adam Armstrong is our big interview for this weekend's home encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

20 Hours ago

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with the man of the moment to discuss his early season form, goals return, his hat-trick v Wycombe Wanderers, last season’s Goal of the Season winner at Cardiff and much more.

As well as Arma, we've special features on Bradley Johnson and Tyrhys Dolan, who have both started the season in fine form.

We have the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against Neil Harris' side.

Also inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

This season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this campaign.

We look back with a round-up of our pre-season friendlies from two decades ago and profile goalkeeper Alan Kelly.

We have an exclusive interview with former Rovers and Cardiff striker Nathan Blake, with the Welsh hitman reflecting on his time with both clubs, Rovers’ promotion to the Premier League 20 years ago, his partnership with Matt Jansen and much more.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees Armstrong and Corry Evans battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another brand new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group A and Italy, and profile one of the four Italians to have featured in blue-and-white.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our thumping victories over Wycombe and Derby County and behind the scenes photos from the training ground

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

To order a copy today, please click here.

