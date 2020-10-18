Preview: Southampton Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Rovers return to action in Premier League 2 Division 1 later today, with a long trip down to the south coast to take on Southampton at the Snows Stadium.

Rovers remain unbeaten in their first three league games of the campaign, but the encounter this afternoon will be the first time that Billy Barr's side have hit the road.

Stefan Mols' loan move to Spanish side CF Intercity means he won't feature, whilst Luke Brennan appeared for a first team debut against Nottingham Forest yesterday and won't be included.

Louie Annesley has returned from international duty with Gibraltar and is likely to come back into the side, while Joe Grayson is pushing for a second successive start after his long-term injury.

Southampton sit five places below Rovers in ninth, having earned one win and two defeats in their opening four league games of the campaign.

Their last Premier League 2 match-up saw a narrow defeat at current league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, with the hosts scoring late after Josh Sims had equalised for Saints.

And ahead of today's encounter, Saints chief Dave Horseman is expecting a tricky encounter as his side look to get back on track.

“We have had really good periods in all of the game so far this season,” he said to the official Southampton website.

“Blackburn have started well and are near the top of the division. They’re a good pressing team with some really good individual players.



“Their striker [McBride] is the joint top scorer in the league right now so that is something we have to guard against too.”

Kick-off is at 2pm. Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.