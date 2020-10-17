Preview: Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Rovers return to action for today's clash against Nottingham Forest following the two-week international break without a game.

Tony Mowbray's men will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run at least against the Reds, who have lost each of their five games so far this season in all competitions.

However, Forest make the trip north with a new manager in the form of the experienced Chris Hughton, with Sabri Lamouchi departing following the loss to Bristol City last time out a couple of weeks ago.

For Rovers, two of their deadline day signings have been registered in time to potentially play a part, with Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull both available for selection.

However, having arrived late in the day, Aynsley Pears and Harvey Elliott will only be available for the trip to Watford in midweek.

Douglas and Trybull's potential inclusions will provide a boost for Mowbray, with injuries having an impact on the boss' selections this weekend.

Derrick Williams, Joe Rankin-Costello, Elliott Bennett and Lewis Holtby will all miss out, but the return of Darragh Lenihan and Corry Evans from injuries have proved to be well times.

Lenihan, who missed out on the draw with Cardiff, is expected to come straight back in to partner Daniel Ayala, whilst Evans could fill the void left by Holtby, who remains in Germany following the birth of his daughter.

For Forest, new signing Anthony Knockaert hasn't been registered in time for feature in East Lancashire after arriving on loan from Fulham on deadline day.

Hughton has confirmed that Scott McKenna and Harry Arter have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection, but Joe Worrall, Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett will all be missing due to setbacks.

New arrival Cafu will be hoping to be involved for the first time since his signing for the club, while Alex Mighten and Nicholas Ioannou will be hopeful of holding onto their shirts after making their first league starts for the club last time out.

And ahead of the encounter, Hughton believes his first game couldn't be much tougher.

“They will be a big test on any occasion but they are in good form at the moment," he told the official Nottingham Forest website.

"They are in a good place, with good rhythm and they have a lot of consistency in the team having not made many changes.

“The simple fact that they have got off to a good start, scoring a lot of goals, means that it is a tough game to come into. But that is the challenge, we are up against a team that is in good form and we are conscious of that.”

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for today's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.