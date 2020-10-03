Preview: Rovers v Cardiff City

Rovers and Cardiff City will do battle later on today for game number four of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Rovers come into the encounter on the back of two successive victories at home to Wycombe Wanderers and Derby County.

Cardiff suffered a home defeat to Reading last time out, but were successful last time they were on the road; earning a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Tony Mowbray confirmed in the lead up to the game that Joe Rankin-Costello will miss out, with Ryan Nyambe looking likely to slot into the right back spot.

However, despite Rankin-Costello's absence, Mowbray will be boosted by having Sam Gallagher back in contention again after injury.

The big striker hasn't featured at all this term, but returned to training earlier this week and could get some valuable minutes under his belt.

This weekend's game comes too soon for Corry Evans, whilst Lewis Travis remains out of action for the next couple of months.

Bradley Dack is still a few weeks away from a potential return, but Daniel Ayala is edging closer to a first senior appearance having come through an hour unscathed for the Development Squad against Leicester City earlier in the week.

Cardiff could include two former Rovers in their side, with Greg Cunningham and Junior Hoilett both in contention to feature for Neil Harris' side later on this afternoon.

Callum Paterson's switch to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the week means Harris will be a body down for today's game.

However, the Bluebirds are hopeful of having defender Joe Bennett and midfielder Joe Ralls available again after injury.

And ahead of the game, the City boss admits he's expecting a difficult game against Mowbray's men.

“Blackburn have been in good form in the last couple of weeks and scored some goals," he told the official Cardiff City website.

"They’ve got some good players, they’ve got an attacking intent about them, and some continuity in the squad from the summer. In Adam Armstrong, they’ve got a top striker at this level, so they’re a dangerous side at the moment.

“We're getting better, but we have to turn it into wins. And ultimately, that's what you’re judged on in football: winning games.

"Getting into the final third is not the issue, and we’ve had a lot of chances from set plays. It's that creative edge and spark around the box. We've had it in moments, but not sustained periods over the course of 90 minutes.”

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for Saturday's encounter. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.