Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Manchester United Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s will be aiming to continue their 100% record in Premier League 2 and make it three successive league wins when Manchester United make the trip to Leyland on Friday.

Having appeared off the bench for the final half an hour last time out, Joe Grayson could well be pushing for a start following his recovery from his long-term injury.

Like Grayson, Connor McBride made an impact off the bench against Leicester City on Monday and scored a brace to help the side to a 4-0 victory on home turf.

The Scot has certainly put himself at the forefront of Billy Barr's mind, and he'll be battling it out with Sam Burns for a spot as Rovers' central striker.

With a first team encounter taking place against Cardiff City on Saturday, it's expected that the likes of Andy Fisher, Daniel Ayala, John Buckley, Jacob Davenport and Harry Chapman will be left out of contention to feature later today.

That means that Jordan Eastham is almost a certainty to start in goal, whilst Isaac Whitehall, Ben Paton and Jalil Saadi are likely to battle it out for the spots in central midfield vacated by Buckley and Davenport.

Luke Brennan, another scorer against Leicester, looks the likeliest to take the place of Chapman on the left side of a front three.

On the injury front, Dan Butterworth, Jack Vale, Tyler Magloire and Joe Hilton remain unavailable for selection.

Whilst Rovers have been imperious in the league so far, the same can't be said for United, who have suffered defeats in both of their outings, losing at home to Leicester and then Liverpool.

However, it's been a different story in the EFL Trophy, with Neil Wood's side coming into today's game on the back of a penalty shoot-out win against Rochdale, following a 0-0 draw.

Kick-off at Leyland is at 2pm and you can track all the action across our social media channels.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.