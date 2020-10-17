Skip to site footer
Preview: Rovers Ladies v London City Lionesses

Rovers host London City Lionesses at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon

7 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies face London City Lionesses in Sunday's FA Women's Championship clash at Bamber Bridge, (2pm kick-off).

Gemma Donnelly's side will be aiming to get back to winning ways in familiar surroundings and record a first home victory of the league season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game... 

GAME DETAILS

The behind closed doors FA Women's Championship fixture  is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 18 October at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge. 

Supporters are reminded not to travel to the game or attempt to gain access to the stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers were beaten 1-0 away at Lewes in last weekend's return to league action.  

Simran Jhamat scored the only goal of the game at The Dripping Pan to inflict a third league defeat on Rovers, who were unfortunate to also lose 1-0 to Birmingham City in midweek.

Claudia Walker's late strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in the Continental League Cup clash, though the Blues held their own against Super League opposition. 

A win on Sunday would take Rovers ahead of London City, onto six points after five games. 

OPPOSITION FORM GUIDE 

London City Lionesses picked up their first three points by beating London Bees 2-1 last time out. 

Alli Murphy's early penalty had the Lionesses in front before Georgia Roberts levelled for Bees, but Harley Bennett settled the encounter with a 67th minute winner.

Before that result, a 1-1 away draw at Crystal Palace was sandwiched in between defeats to Sheffield United (1-4), Durham (1-0) and Lewes (0-1). 

The Lionesses sit eighth in the league table on four points from their opening five games. 

OUR OPPONENTS

Melissa Phillips is the new Head Coach of London City, after initially being appointed on an interim basis following the resignation of Lisa Fallon last week. 

The Lionesses finished fourth in 2019-20, their first season as a club after taking Millwall Lionesses spot in the league.

Over the summer, 18-year-old midfielder Lilly Pursey joined the club from Chelsea's academy, signing her first professional contract in the process. 

Goalkeeper Shae Yanez was recruited from Spanish outfit Santa Teresa, while Republic of Ireland internationals Alli Murphy and Hayley Nolan also signed, from Selfoss (Iceland) and Connecticut Fusion (USA). 

Forward Atlanta Primus, meanwhile, arrived from the States after playing for Cal State Fullerton Titans.  

Leaving the club at the end of their contracts were Vanessa Susanna, Vyan Sampson and Charlotte Gurr, while Ellie Arnold joined USC Upstate Spartans and Evie Clarke signed for Hashtag United.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers' only previously meeting with London City ended in a 2-1 victory for the away side at Bamber Bridge. 

Saffron Jordan had given Gemma Donnelly's side the lead, but the Lionesses hit back twice to claim all three points.

HOW TO FOLLOW  

The Club's official social media accounts, @RoversLadies, are the place to follow all the action as it happens, with build-up and live match updates followed by post-match reaction and video highlights.

You can also view the full-match replay on The FA Player the following day.


