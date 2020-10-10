Preview: Lewes Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies return to FA Women's Championship action, travelling to meet Lewes Women on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

The Blues will be aiming to record back-to-back league away wins after a narrow Continental League Cup defeat in midweek.

Here’s all you need to know about the game...

GAME DETAILS

The behind closed doors FA Women's Championship clash is a 12pm kick-off on Sunday 11 October at Lewes' The Dripping Pan.

Supporters are reminded not to travel to the game or attempt to gain access to the stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in their last league fixture, with a dramatic injury-time winner from Natasha Fenton.

Jade Richards and Ellie Stewart twice equalised either side of half-time before taking all three points from Hayes Lane.

The Blues were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Birmingham City in Wednesday's Continental League Cup opening group game.

Lewes, meanwhile, lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace in the same competition in midweek.

They have made a fine start to the league season, however, triumphing in their last two Championship matches.

The Rookettes beat both Coventry United and London City Lionesses by a 1-0 scoreline following an opening day defeat to Durham, losing 3-0 at Maiden Castle, to leave the Rookettes on six points and in fourth position.

TEAM NEWS

Defender Issy Dean is in contention to return to the squad after missing the Birmingham game with an ankle injury.

Forward Ria Montgomery came through the final minutes of Rovers' midweek match unscathed, making her first appearance as a substitute after missing the opening fixtures with a broken foot.

Lauren Thomas, Milly Robertson and Hope Knight remain on the sidelines.

OUR OPPONENTS

Simon Parker took over as Lewes manager following the departure of Fran Alonso last season.

Lewes finished the shortened 2019-20 season in eighth place, winning two and drawing three of their 12 games.

Over the summer, Tatiana Saunders was recruited as their new No.1 from French side Thonon Evian Grand Geneve and fellow goalkeeper Laura Hartley signed from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Experienced Welsh defender Nicola Cousins, formerly of ex-WSL outfit Yeovil Town came in, as well as Brighton defender Ellie Hack.

A duo of 19-year-old wingers - Simran Jhamat, from league rivals Coventry United, and Hannah Griffin, also arrived in Sussex.

Attacking midfielder Sarah Kempson returned to The Dripping Pan after spells at Brighton and Portsmouth, while forward Georgia Timms joined from Oxford United.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers' only previously meeting with Lewes was the Blues' maiden FA Women's Championship fixture, ending in a 5-1 win for the Sussex-based side.

Natasha Flint equalised in a closely contested first-half before Lewes scored four second-half goals.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The game will be available to watch live via Lewes' website. Click here to access the stream from 11:45am on Sunday.

The Club's official social media accounts, @RoversLadies, are the place to follow all the action as it happens, with build-up and live match updates followed by post-match reaction and video highlights.

You can also view the full match on The FA Player from midday on Monday.