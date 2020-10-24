Preview: Coventry City v Rovers

Rovers hit the road for the second successive game, with a trip to St Andrew's to take on Coventry City in the seventh Sky Bet Championship encounter of the season.

Rovers will be aiming to get back to winning ways after a disappointing week following defeats to Nottingham Forest and Watford.

There are no new major injury concerns, with Tony Mowbray admitting that Daniel Ayala could feature despite limping off in the midweek defeat in Hertfordshire.

Should the Spaniard not make it, the returning Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton will battle it out for a place alongside Darragh Lenihan in the heart of the Rovers backline.

Sam Gallagher won't feature after picking up an ankle injury at the beginning of the week, whilst Elliott Bennett remains a long-term absentee.

Having come on for his debut at Watford, Tom Trybull will be pushing for a start in midfield, whilst fellow deadline day arrival Barry Douglas continues to wait for his first minutes for Rovers.

Harvey Elliott impressed in his first 90 minutes in blue-and-white and is expected to keep his place in the side for the clash at St Andrew's.

But Joe Rothwell continues to miss out, with the playmaker continuing his period of isolation this weekend.

It's been a long road back to the second tier for the Sky Blues, but they've certainly been on an upward trajectory since Mark Robins returned for a second spell in charge back in 2017.

Coventry romped to the League One title last season, losing only three times along the way, and have certainly had a decent enough start to life back in the second tier.

Despite the fact that only Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers have conceded more goals than the Sky Blues, they have been potent in attack, with top scorer Matt Godden adjusting to his maiden season in the Championship with three goals already this term.

And ahead of the test, City boss Robins believes his side will be facing a Rovers team intent on returning to winning ways at the earliest possible opportunity.

“They’re a good team and they have a real talented group of players.” Robins told the official Coventry City website.

“I thought they were unlucky against Watford in the week. They had the bulk of the game, but then Watford took the game away from them with a bit of pace and a real bit of quality from Ismaila Sarr.

“But like I said, they have some real good quality players in the squad with a lot of experience.

“They’ve got Bradley Johnson and Corry Evans to name a few and then they’ve got some young talented players like Adam Armstrong, which our supporters will know, as well as Ben Brereton who they signed form Nottingham Forest who looks a good player.

“They play a 4-3-3 and they try to press and they do it well so it’ll be another good test and we look forward to what’s coming.”

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.