Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Predict the weekend’s Championship fixtures for a signed Rovers shirt!

Twelve Sky Bet Championship fixtures, Twelve Win-Draw-Win selections, ONE exciting chance to win a fully signed Rovers shirt this weekend!

8 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Twelve Sky Bet Championship fixtures, Twelve Win-Draw-Win selections, ONE exciting chance to win a fully signed Rovers shirt this weekend!

1. EFL Predictor Image.jpg

Sky Bet EFL Rewards are offering the chance to win a signed Terriers shirt this weekend via the new EFL Predictor feature - here’s how to get involved:  

  1. Download/Open the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App

 

  1. Launch the EFL predictor and enter your Win-Draw-Win selections across the league 

 

  1. If you rank at the top of this week’s leaderboard, you could be in with a chance of winning a fully signed Rovers shirt!     

Download the app now from iOS and Android App Stores

Good luck Rovers fans!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Commercial

Matchday prizes, predictions and more - Sky Bet EFL Rewards is BACK

11 September 2020

As the new campaign gets underway, the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App returns with even more prizes, features and opportunities for Rovers fans to be rewarded for their never-ending support this season.

Read full article

Club News

Arma up for monthly prize

30 July 2020

Four goals in six games has seen Adam Armstrong nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for July.

Read full article

Commercial

Lock in your weekend predictions now on Sky Bet EFL Rewards

25 September 2020

Fancy yourself to correctly call every Sky Bet Championship result on matchday?

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to vote for Johno!

12 October 2020

Rovers fans have until 3pm today (Monday) to vote for Bradley Johnson's goal against Derby County as the best Sky Bet Championship goal of September.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers complete fourth deadline day deal!

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the loan signing of Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott.

Read full article

Club News

"I hope I can flourish at Rovers"

2 Hours ago

Aynsley Pears believes a fresh start will bring the best out of him after sealing a permanent switch from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers complete keeper capture

2 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to confirm the signing of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Tom's Canaries career captured

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more