Opportunity knocks...

Luke Brennan admits he's excited to finally get an opportunity to potentially get Rovers into the final of the FA Youth Cup.

To do just that, Brennan and the youngsters will have to overcome Manchester City's Under-18s, seven months on from when the initial semi-final date was pencilled in.

After an outstanding run in the competition, the tournament was brought to a halt following the coronavirus pandemic back in March.

However, over half a year later and a date has been set, with the fixture to be played at St George's Park on Friday, kick-off 5pm.

Rovers have already defeated Newport County, Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Arsenal all on home turf, with Brennan playing a key part in that fine run.

“I was buzzing when I heard the news and I can’t wait to play in the game now," the young winger beamed to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“Hopefully we can beat City and then get in the final.

“It’s been a long wait since we beat Arsenal in the last round, but it seems like it was only yesterday. I remember it really well, it was a great night for me and a great night for everyone involved with the club.

“We all played well and deserved the 4-1 win against a team of Arsenal’s calibre.

“During the lockdown period we thought the tie would never get played, but we’re all delighted that it’s going ahead now," he said.

Brennan has been one of a few members of the Youth Cup squad to have moved up to Billy Barr's Under-23s side full time in 2020-21.

But the flanker and the likes of Dan Pike and Sam Burns will all be given the opportunity to continue the journey as Rovers aim to reach the final showdown for the first time since 2012.

“We need to build and prepare for it to hopefully get that win," he added enthusiastically.

“It would be a great feeling to get through to the final.

“City are an unbelievable team who play well and have a few individual players who can hurt us. But we’ll prepare well for it, we’ll prepare right and hopefully get that win.”

Supporters should note that the tie will be played behind closed doors. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport, whilst we will be providing in-game updates via our social media channels.